Jamiat plea to halt 'biased' eviction

People at the rally at Nilbagan in Nagaon district on Sunday Guwahati, Sept. 25: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind today urged the Assam government to stop its ongoing eviction drive in the state. The Jamiat, which is one of the leading Islamic organisations in India, has accused Dispur of carrying out the eviction drive in Kaziranga National Park and some other parts of the state by targeting a particular community. A resolution to put pressure on the government to stop what it called "biased eviction drive" was adopted by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind soon after its massive protest rally at Nilbagan in Nagaon district this afternoon. The rally was attended by top Jamiat leaders from eastern India, including Siddiqullah Chowdhury, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal, and Assam MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. "We have nothing against evicting illegal settlers from government lands, national parks, reserve forests and other important sites. But the Jamiat has strong reservations against the ongoing eviction drive as it is seen targeting a particular community. The government is claiming that the evicted people are illegal Bangladeshi nationals. According to an estimate, there are 40 lakh encroachers on government lands and majority of them are in the hills. Are all encroachers illegal Bangladeshi nationals? The very notion on which the present government has started the eviction drive in the state is biased and thus the Jamiat wants such exercise to stop so that genuine Indian Muslims do not become homeless," the secretary of Assam state unit of Jamiat, Maulana Fazlul Karim Qasimi, told The Telegraph this evening. Two people, including a woman, died in police firing during a drive to evict illegal settlers, near the 430 square km Kaziranga National Park on September 18. Dispur said the eviction drive was carried out based on an order of Gauhati High Court to evict encroachers from three villages near Kaziranga. The BJP government said it would carry out similar drives in other parts of the state to evict illegal settlers as it gave a commitment to the people before the Assembly polls. Assam cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary recently said some forces were trying to give communal colour to the eviction drive. The Jamiat, while demanding adequate compensation and rehabilitation to those already evicted, has vowed to organise more protest rallies in the coming days. Another rally will be organised at Dhing in Nagaon district tomorrow. Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani, who is considered to be the moderate face of the conservative Islamic clergy in India, is expected to attend one such protest rally in Guwahati next month. The AIUDF today came down heavily on the state government for carrying out the eviction drive in a one-sided and vindictive manner in Kaziranga. "Of 1,71,86,897 bighas of land in Assam 39,90,156 bighas are encroached. Among the encroachers a large chunk are tea garden owners, industrialists and political leaders. Why is the government silent on such encroachments? Why does not this government talk of clearing Assam's lands encroached by the neighbouring states," AIUDF leader Abdur Rahim Khan asked. Addressing the national council meeting of the BJP at Kozhikode in Kerala, party president Amit Shah today praised chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for taking a "courageous" step in evicting illegal encroachers from Kaziranga National Park, a communiqué issued by the CMO here this evening said.