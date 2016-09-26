Reservation row hits varsity

Imphal, Sept. 25: Manipur University's inability to decide on reservations has delayed admissions to masters degree courses and the beginning of this year's academic session, which was to begin in July. The admission process is yet to be completed. Before becoming a central university in 2005, the university followed the state reservation norms of 31 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and two per cent for Scheduled Castes (SC). The university continued to follow the state reservation policy till the 2008 session. However, with the implementation of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, the university followed the reservation policy provided by the Act as 15 per cent for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes and two per cent for the other backward classes (OBCs), beginning the academic session 2009-10. The change of reservation norms led to litigations and Manipur High Court directed two per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes, 31 per cent for Scheduled Tribes and 17 per cent for OBCs in accordance with the amendment of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act in 2012 and this policy was adopted during the academic sessions 2014-15 and 2015-16. However, the UGC directed the university to follow the central reservation policy. Accordingly, the academic council of the university decided during its meeting on May 30 this year to follow the policy adopted by the UGC. This decision again attracted contempt of course case for violating the norms fixed by the high court. In the meantime, the UGC again reminded the university on June 3 this year to follow the central norms of 15 per cent for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes and two per cent for OBCs. Sources said the university authorities could not take a decision on the reservation policy as there are different interpretations of the amended reservation act. They said the merit list of the candidates seeking first-year masters degree courses was already out. However, the selection list could not be notified because of the controversy over the reservation policy. "So far no decision has been taken on the reservation policy to be followed. The selection list with reservation seats is likely to be issued soon," a source in the university said. The delay in admissions has angered the applicants who demanded that the university should not delay further in deciding the reservation policy. "There has been nearly two months' delay in the admission and start of classes. There is an apprehension that we will lose one precious academic year. The university should take a decision," one of the applicants said. A section of the university's teachers also urged the state government to take up the matter with the Union human resource development ministry to find a solution to the reservation issue.