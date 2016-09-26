Bridge to be ready by Jan.

Guwahati, Sept. 25: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today said construction of the second bridge over the Brahmaputra here had been delayed due to certain ancillary works - including enhanced safety measures - but the facility, including the green zone at Jalukbari, would be ready by January. "The 1,493m superstructure will be ready by October 5, which is a delay of about a week or so, mainly because of a few technical issues. We are adhering to the balanced cantilever method of construction to make it one of the safest structures and incorporating safety measures (against suicides/road accidents) such as raising the height of the side rails," a senior NHAI official told The Telegraph today. The height of the railing has been increased from 1.09m to 2.4m and the height of the crash barrier has been increased from 800mm to 1500mm. The infrastructure that the NHAI is implementing includes the cantilever bridge over the Brahmaputra and a 244m six-lane flyover linking the new bridge with the existing Saraighat bridge. The flyover includes a signal-free intersection, which officials said, would be even better than the one near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. "The entire set-up will be ready by January next year," said the official, who was part of an NHAI team from New Delhi that visited the site here today. "We have already sent proposals to our Delhi office with regard to electrification of the facility. Besides, a presentation was made at the headquarters with regard to the green zone (at Jalukbari) approved by the Assam government. However, certain modifications were suggested by our head office and the processing of the same is going on. The report will be submitted next week," he said. The initial cost of the project was pegged at Rs 238.34 crore. However, the cost increased by over Rs 110 crore. Once complete, the second bridge along with the intersection, will not only facilitate smooth flow but would ease snarls in and around the existing bridge. The bridge is being constructed around 40m south of the existing bridge at Saraighat. It rests on 13 piers and is one among the few in the country equipped with shock transmission units fixed at requisite points. This feature makes the bridge a safe structure, one suitable for a region prone to earthquakes. The second bridge is a part of the East-West corridor project. The Rs 127-crore intersection, the construction of which started in 2011, will facilitate smooth movement of vehicles to four directions - Saraighat bridge, Nagaon/Upper Assam (NH 37 bypass), Goalpara and the city. Flying squads The traffic police have deployed flying squads in and around Saraighat bridge today to rein in violators. Guwahati police commissioner Hiren Nath had visited the bridge last night to assess the security and traffic situation. "The chaotic traffic scene can be attributed to the gross violation of traffic rules. Apart from hundreds of vehicles, a good number of trucks ply on the 54-year-old bridge, which is adding to the traffic problem. Overtaking is another serious issue that we are looking to tackle. We are also looking at gearing up security measures, including installing CCTV cameras at strategic points," Nath said.