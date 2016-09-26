Stricter rules for Puja panel

Guwahati, Sept. 25: The Latasil Playground Development Committee today said it will be tough on Puja and Bihu committees that violate guidelines and ensure that the historic playground is ready for the cricket season by the end of October. The committee issued tougher guidelines for the Latasil Durga Puja Committee, which took possession of the ground to set up a pandal last week. Generally, a month's time is given to the Puja or Bihu committee to hand over the ground in its "original" condition. Sources said the cricket season will tentatively get under way from the last week of October and continue till March, before Rongali Bihu. Several club, college/school and corporate tournaments, including those organised by River Rine and Ankurjyoti clubs, are organised at the playground every year. "We want to ensure that the wickets and the outfield are ready for play ahead of the cricket season and that the Puja committee hands over the ground by October 20 in its original condition," Lakhi Nandan Saharia, member secretary of the playground development committee, told The Telegraph today. "We have asked them to take care of the outfield and ensure that food stalls are set up only at designated places, away from the playing arena." Pledging to act accordance to the guidelines, Durga Puja committee secretary Bijit Pradip Das said security measures, including CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers and setting up two watch towers, will be taken. However, sources alleged that the maintenance in the past had not been up to mark at the time of handover. The committee will also submit a report to the district administration against the alleged damage caused to the outfield and the two cricket pitches during the Ganesh Puja, organised by the Latasil Ganesh Mandir Committee on September 5. The Ganesh Mandir committee, however, denied this. The playground development committee has spent Rs 56,000 since mid-July in preparing the ground for the cricket season. It had been formed in 1994 through the initiative of a few clubs and leading citizens of the locality. The committee has two objectives - preserving the ground for sporting activities and providing facilities for budding cricketers. According to its constitution, only Durga Puja, Bohag Bihu and yajna by the Latasil Ganesh Mandir Committee (on permission) are allowed with a clause that the playground cannot be damaged once the celebrations are over.