Transport strike now on Thursday

Kokrajhar, Sept. 25: The joint movement group of the All Bodo Students Union (Absu), the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Progressive) and the People's Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) have rescheduled the seven-hour all-Assam transport strike to Thursday instead of Friday.

Absu general secretary Lawrence Islary, NDFB (P) general secretary Swmkhwr and PJACBM chief convener Rakesh Boro, said in a statement, that the strike was advanced a day as Friday is Mahalaya. He said the strike would start from 7am.

National highways and school/college/university buses and vans will be exempted from the strike. All shops and business establishment will remain open during the strike hours.

"The movement has been called to find a solution to the Bodoland issue. The group appeals to the people of the state to cooperate and observe the movement. The Centre has not responded to the democratic mass movement to solve the Bodo issue even after the completion of a series of movements in the last couple of years," the statement said.

The organisation said the groups will not be responsible for any untoward incidents that might occur during the strike. It said the government would be solely responsible for such incidents as the group has been demanding a solution to the Bodo issue and the movement will continue rigorously in the days to come.

Seminar

The Kokrajhar district committee of Absu organised a seminar on women's empowerment at Kazigaon community hall in Kokrajhar today.