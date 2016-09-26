Khasi touch in Italy fest

Shillong Sept. 25: The words " Hoi kiw" used during rejoicing, mostly after reciting a couplet or after making public announcements by Khasi people, reverberated at Slow Food Festival Terra Madre under way at Turin in Italy.

The words have also been used in the film, Rock On 2, slated to be released in November, in a mixed Khasi-Hindi song Hoi kiw/chalo chalo.

Thousands of people, including delegates from across the globe, took part in the event which aimed at conserving the earth and strengthen indigenous food or "slow" food.

Some Indian delegates who participated in the festival under the umbrella organisation - North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society - carried the Tricolour during a procession as part of the event.

The participants include society representatives H.H. Mohrmen, Allan Wahlang, Xavier Sun and Iadalin Kharbhoi.

Mohrmen said when the society delegates shouted Hoi kiw, within no time fellow Indian delegates and representatives from other countries, including the people of Turin, joined in singing the chorus " Hoi kiw" on the opening day of the event.

In one of the panel discussions held at the University of Turin yesterday, Mohrmen shared his thoughts on the topic "land grabbing" which, according to him, was the main reason that makes many people landless in Meghalaya.

The panellists included representatives from different countries of Africa.

Mohrmen highlighted how mining of minerals in Meghalaya has divided the society between the rich and the poor.

He said the rich, who were not sure of having a secured future in mining of minerals, used to purchase lands wherever available from farmers and those farmers became landless.

Mohrmen also pointed out how cement factory owners purchase land from the local people at a much cheaper rate.

A special session was held on food products from forests.