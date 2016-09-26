Three detained for cop murder

RR Choudhary

Police have detained three persons over Saturday's murder of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) RR Choudhary.

Choudhary, 52, who was posted at Telhara police station in Nalanda, 95km northeast of Patna, was shot dead in the Patna suburb of Fatuha.

Cops on Sunday afternoon raided Sonaru village in Fatuha and detained three persons, police sources said.

The state police have constituted a joint special investigation team (SIT) of Patna and Nalanda police under the leadership of Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj and overall supervision of DIG (central range) Shalin to investigate the case.

"Police have collected some vital leads in the ASI's murder," a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

DIG Shalin said: "No one involved in the case will be spared."

Cops are probing the case from multiple angles, Fatuha police sources said. "Choudhary was having problems with some criminals at Telhara," an officer at Fatuha police station said on condition of anonymity. "The police are also probing whether the cop was having some family dispute with his relatives."

Choudhary was killed at some other place and his body was dumped near an overbridge in Fatuha, police sources claimed. Choudhary, who was from Manihari in Katihar, had planned to reach Bakhtiyarpur in Patna, park his bike at the Government Railway Police station and catch a train to Katihar. His murder was the fourth such attack on cops this year. In January, ASI Ashok Kumar Yadav was killed in Hajipur. Bhubneshwar Singh, a retired ASI posted in Nalanda district, was shot dead in March. In April, sub-inspector Suresh Thakur, posted at Barh police station, was shot dead.

"The broad-daylight murder of police personnel has exposed the law and order situation in the state," said Chirag Paswan, LJP parliamentary board chairman and MP from Jamui. "If police are not safe, how can the CM ensure the safety of the common people?"