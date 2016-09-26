Votes power smart city race priorities

Residents' votes have catapulted the Gandhi Maidan-Patna Junction-R-Block stretch to the front in the race for area-based development under the smart city mission. Integrated traffic management and solid waste management will be taken up as pan-city measures under the mission. Senior officials in the urban development and housing department shared information in this regard with residents during a public awareness event on smart city mission held at SK Memorial Hall in Patna on Sunday. Patna failed to make it to the overall list of 98 cities shortlisted from across the country in the first stage of the smart city competition. Patna had ranked third from the bottom in the list of 17 cities from Bihar shortlisted in the preliminary stage, scoring 35 per cent. The Centre, however, gave a second chance to nine capital cities, including Patna, to take part in the competition. Chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh launched a logo, website and two mobile promotion vehicles equipped with WiFi at Sunday's event. "Smart residents make a smart city. I am serving the government here for over 20 years now. Though the condition in the city on many fronts, including waterlogging and transport, has improved, there is still a lot of scope for further improvement. People should change their habits first such as abiding by traffic rules and not spilling garbage on the streets," said Anjani. Deliberating on the proposed measures for development of Patna, principal urban development and housing secretary Chaitanya Prasad said: "Gandhi Maidan-Patna Junction-R-Block areas are getting most votes among various areas proposed to be developed under area-based development. Majority of residents have voted for addressing transport and traffic management and solid waste management under the pan-city solution." Residents are supposed to vote on two measures of pan-city solution and one area of their choice for development. The smart city mission envisages development of selected cities with area-based development and pan-city development. Each participating city has to choose one of the three options under area-based development for the theme of their project proposal -retrofitting: development of existing infrastructure over an area of 500-plus acres, redevelopment: complete redevelopment of an existing area of 50 acres and greenfield development: to introduce most smart solutions in a previously vacant area (more than 250 acres). According to preliminary assessment, the retrofitting-based model for area-based development has been found the most feasible for Patna. Pradeep Ranjan Choudhary, the director of ARKITECHNO Consultants, the firm selected for preparing the smart city proposal for Patna, said: "Smart solutions, including solar power (which is supposed to meet 10 per cent of Patna's demand), WiFi hotspots, integrated traffic management, uninterrupted water supply, single poles and under smart ducts for all types of civic utility cables among others can be applied for improvement of existing infrastructure in the selected area." The city must take up two pan-city solutions, which would be applied to the existing citywide infrastructure. Six smart solutions proposed to be taken up under the pan-city development in Patna include urban mobility (transport and traffic management), storm water drainage, 24x7 water supply, 24x7 power supply, solid waste management and municipal governance. Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) and various agencies empanelled by it are taking citizens' feedback through various means, including social networking websites like Facebook and Twitter, websites like mygov.in, feedback kiosks at public places and through promotional events. Patna divisional commissioner Anand Kishor said Puja samitis would also be asked to spread public awareness on the smart city mission from their pandals. Senior officials chairing the event gave certificates to winners of essay and slogan-writing competitions. Mayor Afzal Imam and councillors of all 72 wards attended the event. Development proposed under the smart city mission would be confined to the municipal boundaries of PMC only.