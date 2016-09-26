CM presses urgent button on bridge

Chief minister Nitish Kumar and road construction minister Tejashwi Yadav at the meeting with senior officials on Saturday. Telegraph picture The state government has decided to acquire land under an urgency clause to expedite the construction of the six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge across the Ganga. The clause - under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 - allows the government to do away with time-consuming land acquisition processes if the project in question involves either national security, national calamities, sovereignty of State, or any other emergency. Under the clause, the project does not need the social impact assessment study, public hearings or prior consent of affected families. The ban on acquisition of irrigated, multi-crop land also does not hold. The Telegraph had reported on September 19 that the bridge would miss its 2019 completion deadline because only 10 per cent of the required 312.77 acres of land has been acquired. Chief minister Nitish Kumar convened a high-level meeting with officials from the road construction and revenue and land reforms departments on Saturday evening. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (who also holds the roads portfolio), chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and revenue and land reforms principal secretary Vivek Kumar Singh had attended the meeting. After hearing the problems being faced in acquiring land, Nitish ordered that the urgency clause be invoked. "The chief minister said the bridge has strategic importance, so it has to be taken up on priority basis," said a senior official who was present at the meeting. "He asked us to acquire land using the urgency clause under Section 40 of the 2013 Act. It allows the state to use its sovereign powers to complete the project as it is associated with national security." An executive-rank engineer of the road construction department said with the urgent button pressed, the land acquisition would be completed within three months. Three bridges connect north and south Bihar over the Ganga - the Gandhi Setu and Rajendra bridge in Patna and the Vikramshila bridge near Bhagalpur. "We all know what the condition of the three bridges is," the official said. "If the bridges face problems, the link between the north and the south will be snapped. In case of military movement, the army cannot move from north to south Bihar. Looking at the importance of the bridge, Nitish ordered the urgency clause." Korean firm Daewoo Engineering and Construction Company is constructing the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge in a joint venture with L&T India at an estimated cost of Rs 4,988.40 crore. The Asian Development Bank has given a loan of Rs 3,000 crore, and the state government will bear the rest of the expense. Tejashwi said: "I don't want to keep any project hanging. I am happy that the chief minister has ordered the acquisition using the urgency clause. Now, we will be able to complete the project within the set deadline." The bridge will be from near Bidupur in Vaishali to Kachchi Dargah in Patna.