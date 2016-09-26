Drive to fight blood shortfall

The Bihar State AIDS Control Society (BSACS) will organise blood donation camps at various institutions in Patna such as the National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). Manoj Kumar Sinha, the joint director, information, education and communication wing of the BSACS, said the initiative aims to remedy the dismal situation in blood banks of the city and the state in general. "There is always a shortage of blood in the government and private blood banks. Not many voluntarily donate blood and people are forced to search for a particular blood group," he added. The state has 64 blood banks, of which 39 are registered with the BSACS. The remaining are private blood banks, but the BSACS provides technical assistance to them. Speaking of the initiative, Manoj, said: "We will ask the Red Ribbon Clubs at colleges, in which its students who are also National Service Scheme volunteers work, to encourage students to donate blood. A donation camp will be organised on October 1 at IIT and on October 4 at NIT." The Society shall also felicitate college students who have been donating blood for years. Alok Kumar, in-charge of voluntary blood donation at the BSACS, said: "The felicitation will be on December 1 to commemorate World AIDS Day." Alok added that the reason behind the programme was twofold: "We hope that such an event will not only raise awareness on the importance of blood donation, but also encourage other students to voluntarily do so. This initiative by the BSACS is the first of it kind in the country." Alok added, "Over a 100 people have registered online on our site ( http://www.bsacs.in/) to be donors. The site also updates information on the availability of blood at various blood banks in the state. One can also check if any bank is short on a particular blood group."