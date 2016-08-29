Race to meet target

New Delhi, Aug. 28 (PTI): Eager to meet the April 1 target to roll out the goods and services tax (GST), the government may advance the winter session of Parliament by a fortnight to get supporting legislations passed, leaving sufficient time for the implementation of the new indirect tax regime.

The winter session is normally convened in the third or fourth week of November, but this year the government is looking to start the month-long session immediately after the end of the festive season.

An early winter session will help to get the central and integrated GST legislations that will pave the way for the goods and services tax to be approved within November or by early December, officials said. The two are supporting legislations to the constitutional amendment bill approved in the monsoon session.