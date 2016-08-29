Oil faces GST conundrum

New Delhi, Aug. 28: The implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is likely to have a negative impact on the petroleum sector because the new regime will cover only some of the products. Products such as kerosene, naphtha, fuel oil and LPG will fall under the GST ambit, while crude, natural gas, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol will be left out for the time being. Industry sources said the concerns of the sector would be highlighted at a meeting of the empowered committee of state finance ministers, headed by Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra, on August 30. India Inc said the petroleum sector would operate under a hybrid tax regime and would be unable to claim GST credit because of temporary non-inclusion of some of the products. This will lead to an increase in costs. The anomaly has been recognised by the government, too. Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia has said, "Some of the inputs to the petroleum sector might carry the GST burden, which can stay as accumulated duty, which is not VATable. We will look into this issue in due course." Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY India, said, "Five petroleum products are excluded from the coverage of GST for the initial years, while the rest are covered by GST. Because of this peculiarity, this industry will be pained to comply with both the current tax regime as well as the GST regime. "Also, it will result in non-creditable tax costs. For example, a refinery producing diesel and petrol will pay GST on the procurement of plant, machinery and services. GST will not be creditable against the excise duty and VAT, which will be levied on petrol and diesel. The said tax costs will have an inflationary impact on the economy," he said. Under the proposed GST regime and the current VAT structure, tax on inputs is deducted from the tax payable on the final product. Besides plant and machinery, crude oil and natural gas, which are processed to get various petroleum products, do not attract GST. For instance, LPG is produced both from natural gas and crude oil. While LPG will be part of GST, crude oil and natural gas won't. Icra analyst K. Ravichandran said, "The exclusion of crude oil and gas from GST has an inflationary impact on the prices of other downstream products manufactured from these feedstocks such as naphtha, kerosene and petrochemicals. "Because of non-creditable tax costs, profits of refining and marketing companies could be modestly hit unless the Centre allows them to pass on the tax-related under-recoveries to consumers. As regards the upstream industry, non-creditable tax costs on goods and services (such as pipes, compressors, platforms, mud chemicals, seismic surveys, logging) will increase the capital intensity of exploration and development projects," he said.