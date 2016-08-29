Offer to ease old vehicle parting pain

New Delhi, Aug. 28: The government wants to provide financial incentives to soften the impact of mandatory dumping of old and polluting heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses that are in use for more than 15 years. This subsidy will be provided instead of an excise duty relief that was earlier proposed under the draft vehicle fleet modernisation policy. The financial benefit will be provided through the budget, finance ministry officials said. The draft policy had earlier made it voluntary for vehicle owners to scrap old trucks and buses. The road ministry had further proposed that users getting rid of their vehicles will get monetary incentives to buy a new one in three forms: scrap value of old vehicle, special discount from automobile manufacturers and partial excise duty exemption. The ministry will now rework the proposal according to the suggestions of the finance ministry. These incentives are likely to reduce the cost of buying a vehicle by 15 per cent on an average. Under the proposed policy, vehicles bought before April 2005 or those below Bharat Stage-IV emission standards will be eligible for the incentives. The government expects the move will help to replace 28 million vehicles. "Reduction in oil consumption by new vehicles will help save nearly Rs 7,000 crore in oil imports," said a concept note on the policy floated by the transport ministry. The policy also recommended full excise exemption for state transport buses to encourage the purchase of new buses with higher capacity. The draft policy had suggested that those opting for voluntary modernisation will have to deposit vehicle documents at the recycling centre. After verification, the owner will get a certificate - to be provided to the dealer for a discount on the new car - and the price for scrap. This certification scheme may not be continued if the government makes it mandatory to junk old vehicles. According to government estimates, around 28 million vehicles will have to be taken off the road if the scheme is implemented and it will generate steel scrap worth Rs 11,500 crore every year. There are also plans to set up industrial zones at ports to recycle such scrap, from India as well as abroad, providing a boost to employment. The policy was put out for public comments in May. The policy is also expected to boost auto sales and improve capacity utilisation. It is expected that auto makers will support the government in this initiative financially by giving special discounts to customers buying vehicles under the scheme.