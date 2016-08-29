Leeway to realty trusts

New Delhi, Aug. 28 (PTI): Regulator Sebi has lined up a slew of relaxations in its norms for REITs (real estate investment trusts) and InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts) and an easier set of listing rules for start-ups. Several attempts are being made to attract business houses in the country but all efforts have failed, prompting Sebi to reconsider the proposal to give further relaxations. Sebi will consider these regulations in its board meeting next month, sources said. A consultation process is underway to make regulations for real estate and infrastructure trusts and review the framework for institutional trading platform for start-ups, which has not seen much traction even though it was put in place in August 2015. Not a single start-up has been listed on this platform till date. The rules were brought in to encourage start-ups to remain within the country rather than go overseas to raise funds. The regulator had notified the REIT and InvIT regulations in 2014, allowing setting up and listing of such trusts, which are very popular in some advanced markets. However, no single trust has been set up as investors want further measures, including tax breaks, to make these instruments more attractive. While the Centre provided for certain tax benefits in the budget this year, Sebi has now decided to further relax the rules. The regulator's board may allow such trusts to have up to five sponsors against a maximum three now. Sebi will allow up to 20 per cent investment by REITs in under-construction projects, up from a maximum of 10 per cent. Besides, relaxations will be made to provisions relating to compliance of minimum public holding norms, as also for investments by the associate entities of the trustees. Sebi has proposed to rationalise the requirements under the related party transactions. Also, it may allow InvITs to invest in two-level special purpose vehicle.