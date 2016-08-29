Catch-up with Kenya in tea exports

Calcutta, Aug. 28: Kenya's tea export has increased steadily during the January-June period this year despite lower yields compared with India. Exports from India, which mostly comprise black CTC tea, during January-June increased 5.76 per cent to 97.44 million kg from 92.13 million kg a year ago, according to Tea Board statistics. Data from Kenya's Agriculture and Food Authority showed that the east African nation, one of the major exporters of black CTC tea, has registered a 29.14 per cent rise in exports at 271.53 million kg during the period against 210.26 million kg a year ago. "The quality of Kenya's CTC tea is similar to that of India. Hence, its price is determined by the African nation," said D.P. Maheshwari, managing director of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Kenya's production during January-June grew 42.27 per cent to 249.35 million kg from 175.26 million kg a year ago. On the other hand, India's yield dipped 6.3 per cent to 381.58 million kg from 407.26 million kg in the year-ago period. "Consumption of tea is lower in Kenya, which helps the country to export most of the crop. Kenya began to focus on production when consumption in India increased and exports started declining. It was then that the owners of the gardens in Kenya captured the exports market," said Joy Majumder, general manager of Teesta Valley Exports. "A number of tea companies having factories and packaging units in Kenya import tea from other producing nations, including India and Sri Lanka, to blend them with the Kenyan variety after which it is exported. This is possible as there is no import duty on tea in Kenya," he said. "Tea from almost all east-African nations such as Uganda and Burundi are sold at the Mombasa tea auction centre in Kenya and then exported, pushing up the export figures over yields," Maheshwari told The Telegraph. Kenya's export to Russia during January-June stood at 10.2 million kg, while 27.4 million kg was shipped to the UK . India exported 22.16 million kg to Russia and 5.39 million kg to the UK during the period. However, its export to Pakistan stood at 6.08 million kg, while the African counterpart exported 72.9 million kg. July forecast Tea exporters of India are expecting a 10 per cent fall in shipments in July. "The country's production is lower this year and that will bring down exports by about 10 per cent in July. In fact, export contracts are lower by Rs 10-15 a kg over last year," said Mohit Agarwal, director of Asian Tea and Exports Ltd. Experts said the bulk of the tea exported till June was last year's produce. This year's yields will be exported from July. "Erratic weather conditions will lower production. In certain districts of Assam, the crop will be reduced by around 20 per cent in July," said P.K. Bhattacharya, secretary-general of the Tea Association of India. "Tea prices are lower in July and August on lower exports over last year and a boom in Kenya's production," Kamal Baheti, chief financial officer of McLeod Russel, said.