Rap for pension tweak

New Delhi, Aug. 28: A parliamentary panel has rapped the government for abruptly amending the formula for calculating pension, which resulted in "substantial" decrease in the amount of benefits received by employees who retire after September 1, 2014, saying it amounts to "breach of contract". The committee on subordinate legislation has said in its report that the amendment is "adversarial and arbitrary in nature" as the persons who retire up to one day before September 1, 2014, will get higher pension on account of a calculation based on a 12-month average salary, while those who retire after that will get substantially lower pension calculated on the average salary for 60 months. At the time of joining the pension scheme, both categories of employees were entitled to receiving pension based on the same formula, the report tabled in the monsoon session said. The committee has now "strongly" recommended restoration of the earlier formula in case of "at least all such employees who became members of the Employees' Pension Scheme before the August 22, 2014 notification effective from September 1, 2014". "The criteria of 60 months for calculation of pension could be made applicable to only those employees who had joined the pension scheme after suitable modifications as the committee finds little justification for such a drastic change in the criteria," the panel said. The report said the government had contended that the amendment was made on the basis of recommendations to curtail deficits in the scheme. "It is prejudicial to the interests of those attaining the age of superannuation after 1 September, 2014," the panel said.