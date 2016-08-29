Bullet kills youth during police clash

Behrampore, Aug. 28: A youth died of a bullet wound he suffered during a clash between police and villagers on a highway in Farakka today over a roadblock to protest erratic power supply. Villagers who had blocked NH34, which connects Calcutta to Dalkhola in North Dinajpur, alleged Jamal Sheikh, a 28-year-old contract labourer who was allegedly among the protesters, died in police firing. The police denied the charge, saying they had fired in the air and that some protesters had fired shots and hurled bombs at law-enforcers. Jamal, who had a bullet injury in his lower back, was declared dead on arrival at Jangipur sub-divisional hospital. Around 3,000 residents from at least 10 villages had begun the blockade at 9am at Jigri More, demanding uninterrupted power supply. The villagers said there was no electricity for the past three days. Echoing many villagers, the Farakka MLA, Mainul Haque of the Congress, said: "The youth died in unnecessary police firing. If it was not possible to call WBSEDCL (the government power utility) officials, then some local leader should have been requested to pacify the protesters." The additional superintendent of police (Lalbagh), Ansuman Saha, said a clash had broken out when the police tried to lift the blockade "The protesters threw stones and bricks at the police. Some even hurled bombs and fired from guns," he said. Asked if the youth had died in police firing, Saha said: "I am going to the spot. At the moment, I can't say." Additional director-general of police (law and order) Anuj Sharma said in Calcutta that the police had "fired three rounds in the air after villagers blocked the highway". "Some miscreants and anti-socials, keeping the public at the front, threw stones and bombs at the police and damaged government property. In the right of self-defence and to protect property, the police fired three rounds in the air and showed restraint. The mob dispersed and traffic resumed," he said. Sharma said Jamal's body was found 200 metres from the spot of the clash and it had multiple injuries. "The injuries had not been caused by police firing. It happened when the mob threw bombs.... Nine policemen were injured, including the inspector-in-charge of Farakka police station," he said. According to the officer, the mob had damaged 15 buses and the car of the joint block development officer. "A police search yielded two live bombs from the spot. So far, 21 people have been arrested." The blockade was lifted when the police lathicharged the mob. Sources said power supply had snapped because of a snag in a WBSEDCL feeder. A team of six policemen had arrived at the spot around 9.30am, half an hour after the protest had started. Reinforcements led by Farakka IC Samir Ranjan Lala arrived at 11am. Till this time, no vehicles other than ambulances had been allowed to pass on both sides of the highway. "We first requested the villagers to disperse. But they wanted an immediate assurance on power restoration from WBSEDCL officials. They were told that today was Sunday and no official would be available. But they did not withdraw. Hundreds of vehicles got held up," Lala said. Around 11.20am, the police resorted to a lathicharge. The squatters retreated, regrouped and attacked the police with stones and bricks. Bullets were allegedly fired and bombs hurled at the police. It was at this point that the police fired in the air, cops said.