Responding to Net ad , car 'buyers' vanish with son

Aug. 28: A retired IISCO employee in Asansol has lodged a police complaint alleging that his son has been kidnapped by two youths who came for a test drive in response to an advertisement he floated on OLX to sell his SUV. The car, a Maruti Ertiga, was found in Ranchi last evening but neither 27-year-old Pasainu Jaman nor the two youths have been traced yet. Pasainu's father, 65-year-old Muhammad Jaman Mallik, said he had not received any ransom call. Muhammad Jaman said he had on August 20 put up an ad on OLX, a website where second-hand items are bought and sold, inviting customers for his Ertiga, which he had bought in 2012. "I received a phone call from two youths who said they hailed from Bihar and expressed interest in buying my car. They requested a test drive and I agreed. The youths did not give their names," Muhammad Jaman said. He said the duo came to his house on Thursday. Muhammad Jaman said he asked Pasainu, who has done a BTech course and is unemployed, to accompany the youths on the test drive. While Pasainu sat in the back seat, the duo sat in front. "When my son did not return after half an hour, I called him up on his cellphone. He said he would return soon. After another half an hour, I called him up again, but this time his phone was switched off. I dialled the number of one of the youths but that phone too was switched off," Muhammad Jaman said. He lodged a complaint at Hirapur police station in Asansol on Friday. A police officer said: "We have started a case of kidnapping and car theft on the basis of the complaint." Last evening, Ranchi police found the car at Bundu town in Ranchi. Bundu sub-divisional police officer K.V. Raman said the Ertiga was locked from outside and the back seat was damaged. He said he had requested Ranchi police to send forensic experts. Pasainu's younger brother Taslim, who studies in an engineering college in Nagpur, said "someone in Jharkhand" who had seen his Facebook post on the disappearance called him up today to inform him that the car had been found in Bundu.