Barricade to stop beach revellers

Tamluk, Aug. 28: The East Midnapore administration has put up a 2km barricade to prevent vehicles from using the Mandarmani beach, a week after three youths died in a car crash on the shore. After the August 21 collision between a BMW and a Ford EcoSport, the administration blocked with guardrails all bylanes that connect the beach to a road that has been built to protect the shore from revellers on vehicles. However, 2km of the 10km road is yet to be laid. The barricade blocks off the portion of the beach that runs parallel to this 2km. The barricade is 300 metres from the low-tide line, which leaves a sliver of the beach in front of the resorts for vehicles to ply on till the 2km road stretch is laid. A police officer said anyone venturing into the barricaded portion in vehicles would either be arrested under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) or fined Rs 500. Section 188 carries a punishment of a month in jail or a fine of Rs 200 or both. "The restrictions will be enforced from Monday," a police officer said. "Around 100 CCTV cameras will be installed along the beach within a month and the local police station will take action if vehicles flout the rule," he added. District superintendent of police Alok Rajoria said the barricades were a temporary arrangement. "Once the entire road is built, no vehicle will be allowed on any part of the beach," he said. BDO Pritam Saha said land-related problems had held up the construction of the 2km stretch of the road. "The problems have been solved. The road will be completed in two-three months," he said.