Blaze safety lapses

Behrampore, Aug. 28: Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital does not have basic fire-fighting equipment, a visit to the facility today revealed. In the aftermath of the 2011 AMRI fire that killed more than 90 people, the state government had instructed private health-care facilities to strictly implement fire-safety measures. However, the visit revealed that none of the measures were in place in the government's own hospital. Not a single fire extinguisher can be seen in a long corridor of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Picture by Chayan Majumdar

The Telegraph reporters did not see a single fire extinguisher or fire alarm at the hospital. A fire brigade official said the hospital had been advised to install fire-fighting equipment two years ago. Hospital sources said the issue was discussed during a meeting between hospital officials and minister Subhendu Adhikari last evening. "We said at the meeting that the fire brigade had made the recommendations two years ago and sent two reminders. We said we had approached the health department for funds but there was no response," a hospital official said. According to the sources, the hospital's patients' welfare committee had not met in the past two years. Fire brigade officials in Murshidabad said the department had recommended the installation of fire detection and prevention gadgets such as extinguishers, alarms, a pipeline water-connection system and a large pond on the hospital campus for water supply during a blaze. "Not a single suggestion was implemented," a senior fire services officer said. The director of medical education, Sushanta Banerjee, said the funds sought by the hospital had been released "before the tragedy" and "work is in progress". "It is expected to be completed by November," he said. The hospital sources said Rs 1 crore would be needed to set up the fire prevention and detection systems. The sources said the patients' welfare committee met for the last time in February 2014. "The committee has its own funds and in need, the money can be utilised for development. According to the norm, the patients' welfare committee should meet every month. We meet every month to discuss the hospital's problems," said a Birbhum administrative official who is a member of the patients' welfare committee of Birbhum district hospital. Subrata Saha, the Trinamul MLA from Sagardighi and former minister, is the chairman of the patients' welfare committee of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. District magistrate Y. Ratnakara Rao and hospital superintendent and medical college vice-principal Suhriti Pal are among the members. Saha did not take calls from this newspaper, nor did he respond to a text message asking why the committee had not met. Behrampore MLA and Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty, a member of the patients' welfare committee, said: "I have not got a call to attend any meeting of the committee in the past two years. The district magistrate and the hospital authorities could have taken the initiative to convene a meeting. The medical college authorities and the district administration can't shrug off responsibility for the lack of fire-prevention measures at the hospital." District magistrate Rao did not take calls. Medical superintendent and vice-principal Pal said she was busy.