Cops smell cigarette-or-matchstick smoke

Behrampore, Aug. 28: Police have started a case of sabotage, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in connection with the fire at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital that claimed three lives. The police are probing if someone threw a lit cigarette or a burning matchstick on the carpet of the room in which the fire broke out. The room has multiple duplicate keys, which are in the possession of several doctors and other staff members. Police sources said the fire might not have started from the air-conditioner in the room, a cabin reserved for VIPs, as had been suspected yesterday. They said there was no evidence of a short circuit. According to the sources, it did not appear that the AC had caught fire because its shell merely had soot marks and the casing of the machine's wire had melted because of the heat generated by the blaze. The police have handed over the case to the CID, which has been tasked by the government to probe the possibility of sabotage. A fourth charge - "mischief by fire and explosive substance with intent to destroy house" - is being investigated. The CID has detained a Congress activist who is perceived to be close to state unit president Adhir Chowdhury. The police sources said that in a complaint lodged last night, medical college principal Ajay Kumar Roy had mentioned the possibilities of sabotage and conspiracy by unknown persons. "We are investigating whether someone had opened the cabin door, thrown a lit cigarette or a burning matchstick on the carpet, locked the room and fled," a police officer said. A fire brigade official spoke on similar lines. "I examined the AC and its switches but did not find any short circuit," he said. Some Trinamul leaders in Murshidabad said they "would not put it past" the Congress to "resort to sabotage" to "defame" the government. "The Congress can always claim that the incident happened because of negligence on the part of the health administration," a Trinamul leader said. Congress leaders alleged a "conspiracy with Trinamul backing" as many staff members of the hospital are associated with the Opposition party. When this newspaper contacted medical college principal Roy, he said he was busy in a meeting and would not be able to talk. Bharat Lal Meena, the deputy inspector-general of the CID, visited the hospital today. He went to the room where the fire broke out and held meetings with the hospital authorities. The CID has questioned a doctor and some other staff members who had allegedly used the room on Friday night. Nurses said the room had multiple duplicate keys that were in the possession of doctors who entered it every day. "The cabin is meant for VIPs, but I can't recall the last time such a person had been kept there. We know it is used as a rest room by doctors," a nurse said. Congress MPs Abhijit Mukherjee and Pradip Bhattacharya have demanded a CBI probe into the fire.