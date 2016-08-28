The absent lower tier

We need to talk about taxis. Or, perhaps the question needs to be asked - what do we talk about when we talk about taxis? And then, specifically, what does the taxi represent - what did it represent and what should it - in the context of this city of Calcutta? If we look at a city as an ecosystem then its public transport can be seen as a sub-ecosystem within the larger one. Public transport entwines perpetually with another sub-ecosystem, which is private transport. All these are broad terms, of course, and they bleed into each other, because in Calcutta, when we say public transport we mean the metro, the trams, the government-owned buses as well as the privately-owned buses; and when we say private transport, that encompasses private cars, all freight vehicles big and small, as well as privately operated commercial vehicles that ply people for a fee, such as the auto-ricksha and the taxi. The taxi, then, sits at the cusp of the two different systems: it is a commercial vehicle that works like a private car and it is a privately-owned vehicle that is bound by (or should be) specific rules to do with providing a service to the public. When the precursor of the taxi, the horse-driven cabs of Europe, were brought under licence laws, the municipal thinking behind this was very clear - the cabbie was a free agent, to the extent that he could go wherever he wanted, that is, without being tied to any fixed route, but he could only charge according to a scale that correlated to the distance travelled, and later, to the time taken to travel that distance. Later, in London and a few other cities, the laws were even stricter: the motor-taxi had to take the customer to their destination by the shortest route, the taxi driver had obligations to provide public service, unreasonable refusal to take on a passenger or take them to a particular destination had consequences in the shape of fines and curtailment of the cabbie's licence. This London model was the one that was transplanted in Calcutta and till recently this is the model we were supposed to be following. To go back to the analogy of the ecosystem, just as the bacteria in our guts provide an indication to overall health, there is a good argument that one marker of the health of a city's municipal systems is how effectively its public transport system serves the public. In a large metro we can perhaps add a sub-marker to this: the systemic health of a city can also be gauged by how effective its taxi system is. Now, what are the criteria of effectiveness one can apply? Common sense immediately indicates a few obvious ones: taxis should be widely available across a city, especially during the peak and sub-peak hours - which in a big city would be from 7am to midnight; taxis should also be available in sufficient numbers across the night and the early hours of the morning, when people in a city have all sorts of needs for quick, point-to-point transport; taxis should have strict and fair meters, which means they should not be extortionately expensive while creating a fair income for the drivers and owners; taxis should be obliged to take a passenger anywhere within the municipal area at any time of day or night; (a) but with safety mechanisms in place for both passenger and driver; taxis should have a public duty to take people to hospitals during emergencies and refusal should come at a prohibitive cost; (b) at the same time some mechanism should be in place to compensate a taxi driver fairly for a 'public duty ride'; (c) the health and the income of drivers should be protected, with strict rules for taxi owners in this regard. Let me quickly concede that the marked points are more pipe dream than reality, and not in place anywhere in the world. Having said that, the rest of the list is perfectly achievable, even though the only city in India that currently has all of this in place is Mumbai. More to the point, and more to our shame, after Mumbai, Calcutta was the Indian metropolis closest to having these things in place and over the last 15 years or so we have lost that. Through the neglect by authorities, neglect both uncaring and deliberate, we have dismantled our kaali-peeli or peeli-peeli taxi system to the great detriment of the city. And now (and this is the deliberate part), we are in the process of handing over the taxi business to unscrupulous thieves who decorate their ongoing daylight robbery with sexy smartphone apps. Part of the neglect was that successive governments didn't allow the taxis to raise their fares in consonance with rising fuel prices. Part of it came from the singular failure of the Baam Phront as well as the Mamata Junta to put in place and secure CNG supplies and oblige all taxis (and autos and buses) to switch over. Part of the dismantling came from corruption where all sorts of lumpen youth could score driving licences with bribes. Part of it came from providing no serious protection to the drivers from the depredations of the taxi maaliks, the owners who've been allowed to drive crazy bargains with needy drivers to squeeze out the last bit of profit from their dying rattletraps. Even as the marigold yellow Amby has become a symbol of quaint and exotic Calcutta, in reality the yellow taxis have been under slow but relentless official strangulation. Like an infighting microbe colony that's lost its resistance to marauding invaders, the already fatally weakened yellow taxi system was there for the taking and over the last couple of years we have seen the carpetbagger companies come in and spread their tentacles with complete, brazen impunity. If the current yellow taxi fare between say Minto Park and Lake Gardens is 'too low' at Rs 45, then certainly a surge hiked Rs 215 for an App-Cab on a slightly rainy Sunday night is extortionate. For those who can afford it, and who 'need' the comfort of an air-conditioned car with free Wi-Fi etc it's fine, for everybody else it's a licensed mugging. Furthermore, the squeeze the App-Cab companies put on the drivers the world over is not visible yet in Calcutta but it is coming - soon we're going to see continuous hera-pheri in what the drivers do and the danger and violence that will stem from it. In any open market economy you're bound to get what companies call 'premium' services. So, in a city like Calcutta, if you were going out to eat, you now get a whole vertical 'choice-line': the different levels of street food, the smaller eateries, the higher-priced (premium) restaurants in Park Street and then the five-star joints with their extremely high prices. Now imagine if someone came and just removed all the different levels of eateries between the street stalls and the Park Street restaurants, so that the options for eating out were reduced to just three levels, super-luxury, highly expensive premium or street vendor. Some ruthless free-marketeer could argue that this was the rule of the Darwinian economic jungle, that people who wanted to eat at places fancier than the street stalls would just have to save their pennies and eat out less often, but in the premium restaurants. This argument may work, sort of, for eating out, which can be seen as a pleasure and a luxury, but you can't transfer it to transport which is most often a necessity and not an indulgence. A somewhat more expensive but still affordable taxi system is a necessity in Calcutta not just for the so-called 'middle-class' but also for the working poor who often need to take recourse to taxis in emergencies and semi-emergencies. However, the yellow taxi system has now been destroyed - there's no other word for it - and what we are seeing is the hollow shell of it. That too, will likely go in a couple years, unless something radical is done about it right away. In this the first step would be to follow Delhi and Bangalore and bring in strict vigilance and restrictions on the App-Cab companies. The second step would be to bring in CNG and the third would be to rein in the cab-owners, including obliging each owner to keep a certain properly maintained number of yellow taxis in proportion to the higher end white cabs he runs. A fourth would need to be a huge programme of driver education and driver protection measures. A fifth step might be, equally, a programme to educate people, the passengers on not only their rights but also their responsibilities as to how they need to behave (and not) with taxi drivers. Newer technology, including GPS and phone apps can all be deployed to help with this - there is no reason to leave the technology game for the App-Cab carpetbaggers to exploit. Is any of this likely to happen? Probably not. In this, again the image of an ecosystem comes up. If we don't protest and make quick moves to amend the situation we are going to be left with a dead ecozone, like a fallow, unplantable field or a dead lake or river, something which will be impossible to repopulate with healthy living elements. We will be left with a massive, teeming city like Calcutta, with its badly stretched public transport system, to which will be added an absent lower-tier taxi system - something which we stood by and watched as it was being exterminated in front of our eyes.