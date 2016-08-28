Curb on exposure bothers banks

(From left) Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Atanu Sen, former managing director & CEO of SBI Life Insurance, and P.K. Gupta, SBI managing director (compliance & risk), in Calcutta on Saturday. Picture by Kishor Roy Chowdhury Calcutta, Aug. 27: Bankers have voiced their concern about the expected funds crunch that large infrastructure projects could face following the introduction of the limits proposed in RBI's draft large exposure framework. "There is still a lot of debate going on over the reforms that the RBI announced last Thursday. For the first time they are trying to restrict the banking sector's exposure (to large corporate entities)," said Praveen Kumar Gupta, SBI's managing director (compliance and risk), at a seminar organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce today. The regulator has placed the draft framework on its website for comments. Under the proposals, which come into effect from March 31, 2019, incremental exposure of banks to a specified borrower beyond the permitted lending limit will be deemed to carry higher risk, which the banks will have to recognise through additional provisioning and higher risk weightage. The permitted lending limit for specified borrowers is set at 50 per cent of incremental funds, to be raised by the borrower over and above the aggregate exposure. A specified borrower is one whose aggregate exposure to the banking sector is Rs 25,000 crore at the end of 2016-17. This will be gradually reduced to Rs 15,000 crore for 2018-19 and Rs 10,000 crore for 2019-20. According to Care Ratings, large corporate entities could turn to the corporate bond markets for their funding requirements and corporate bond issuances are expected to increase if funding from banks is restricted. "These measures, in conjunction with the measures announced by the RBI for the development of the corporate bond markets, will provide the much needed boost to the corporate bond market segment," the research firm said in a statement. Care Ratings further said that the proposals could lower the system level risk of banks on account of concentration of exposures in a few large corporate entities. Bandhan Bank managing director and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said the RBI's proposal would reduce bank's exposure to corporate entities. However, some bankers are of the opinion that it might be challenging for large infrastructure projects, especially the greenfield ones, to meet the remaining portion of their fund requirement from the debt market in the absence of a credit rating. "This could have an impact, particularly on the large greenfield infrastructure projects. If you are unrated, you cannot go to the market and raise money. There are some concerns which has been raised (by the bankers)," Gupta said. He, however, added that there is still time till the actual framework is put in place. The framework has also limited banks' total exposure to 20 per cent of its tier 1 capital for a single entity and 25 per cent for a group of connected entities. The current limit is 15 per cent of capital funds for a single entity and 40 per cent for the group. The banks will also have to make higher provisioning for lending to large borrowers.