Tata Sons board rejig

Chandra: New role

Mumbai, Aug. 27: Tata Sons has appointed Amit Chandra, managing director of Bain Capital, as a non-executive director with immediate effect. The Tata Sons Board will now have nine directors.

Chandra joined Bain Capital as managing director in early 2008 and is part of the company's leadership team in Asia.

He holds a degree in electrical engineering from VJTI, Mumbai, after which he had worked at Larsen and Toubro.

Before joining Bain Capital, Chandra spent most of his professional career at DSP Merrill Lynch and retired as its board member and managing director in 2007.

He serves as a trustee on several Tata trusts, besides being on the boards of Genpact, L&T Finance, Tata Investment Corporation, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Akanksha Foundation and GiveIndia. He is also the founder and board member of Ashoka University.

On Thursday, Venu Srinivasan and Ajay Piramal joined the Tata Sons board as non-executive directors.

Chairman Cyrus P. Mistry, Ishaat Hussain, Vijay Singh, Professor Nitin Nohria, Ronen Sen and Farida Khambata are the other members on the Tata Sons board.

Professor Nitin Nohria is the dean of the faculty at Harvard Business School.

Ronen Sen was India's ambassador to the United States from 2004 to 2009.

Farida Khambata is a global strategist of investment advisory firm Cartica and a member of its investment committee.