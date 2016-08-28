Murder count reaches four, investigations on

Bhikhari Sahni’s daughter-in-law at Sirha village on Saturday. Picture by Ajit Kumar Verma Motihari, Aug. 27: Aryan (11) died during treatment today at a private nursing home in Motihari after four bike-borne criminals fired at six people in Sirha village yesterday evening. Three people - the secretary of Pakridayal fishermen's cooperative Bhikhari Sahni, his wife Champa Devi and one of their neighbours Rajkishor - were killed last evening itself. Sudan Miya, a domestic help of the family is still struggling for life at the nursing home. The criminals reached the victims' house and opened fire on them. Soon after the incident, the assailants sped away towards Chaita village, said an eye witness who saw the incident from a window of his house. After getting information, the police reached the spot. The village has turned into a fortress and policemen in groups can be found on duty at every nook and corner in and around Sirha village. Besides East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Rana himself, several DSPs of the district are also camping at Pakridayal. Initial investigations have revealed that the murder is linked to the earlier life of Bhikhari Sahni when he was associated with Maoists and his two sons were made accused for the murder of Bhola Singh's son of the same village around 15 years ago. According to sources, there is a long history of enmity between the families which has so far claimed around 7 to 8 lives. The police nabbed two motorcycle-borne suspects along with two country-made pistols late on Friday night and one more on Saturday, said Rana. The police were interrogating them and trying to ascertain their identity. "Prima facie, it seemed to be an incident owing to old rivalry and some Naxalite incidents," said Rana.