Prez savours visit

INDIAN SPREAD FOR MYANMAR FIRST COUPLE Myanmar president U Htin Kyaw and wife Su Su Lwin in Bodhgaya on Saturday.

Picture by Suman Gaya, Aug. 27: The Bodhgaya visit of Myanmar president U Htin Kyaw and first lady Su Su Lwin today was relishing for them, quite literally. During an hour-long stay at the World Heritage Mahabodhi Mahavihara, the couple offered prayers before the statue of Lord Buddha, accepted the holy Bodhi tree woodpowder as gift, also offered prayers at the Burmese monastery, had a glimpse of the ancient inscriptions in Burmese on the Bodhgaya Math premises and got a taste of the Indian food. The president preferred non-vegetarian Indian spread. He had chicken noodles, fish curry, fish rice and fish fries. He did not ask for any drink. After his visit to the Mahavihara, he was served light refreshments that included cashew bite sweet, fried cashew, cookies and juices of pomegranate, apple, litchi and orange. The president filled in the visitors' book, stating: "As devoted and faithful believer of the Theravada Buddhism, I am very delighted to have an opportunity to visit Bodhgaya during my state visit to India. It also gives me great pleasure to pay homage to the sacred Bodhi tree, under which the Lord Buddha attained the supreme enlightenment. On behalf of the Myanmar delegation and on my own behalf, I hereby place on record my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the government and the people of India for making necessary arrangements for us to visit this sacred place of Bodhgaya."