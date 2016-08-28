Govt notice to 23 hooch offenders

Patna, Aug. 27: The Gopalganj district administration has issued notices to 23 Khajurbanni residents, asking them why action in the form of fines should not be levied on them for defying the prohibition law and indulging in the illegal trade. A team of 10 homeguard jawans, along with an assistant sub-inspector rank officer of the excise department, are presently guarding the 149 palm trees at Khajurbanni after they were "confiscated" by the Gopalganj district administration. Gopalganj district magistrate (DM) Rahul Kumar said today that the vigil on the village and the trees were to ensure that the same business will not be started again. He said: "The trees were confiscated by the administration to ensure that the same business is not carried out yet again. Presently, the administration has contacted the forests and environment department regarding the same and based on their technical advice, further course of action as far as the trees are concerned, will be initiated. We hope to get an answer from the department within a day or two." The DM added: "So far as the issue of collective fines is concerned, the administration has issued notices against 23 people. They have been asked to explain as to why action shouldn't be initiated against them. Among these 23, some of them are accused in the recent tragedy and are absconding too. If they fail to answer to the notice, action will be initiated against them and the amount of the fine will be decided upon. Excise officials have been asked to keep a strict vigil on the village."