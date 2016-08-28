Lalu's celibacy barb

Lalu Prasad

Patna, Aug. 27: RJD chief Lalu Prasad today called BJP leaders brahmacharis (celibate), a day after calling the BJP a party of drunkards.

He was replying to a query on BJP leaders asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a strict population control law.

" Yeh BJP ke neta brahmachari ho gaye hain (these BJP leaders have become celibate)," said Lalu. "They don't have any work other than raising irrelevant issues."

Recently, BJP veteran Shanta Kumar had urged the Prime Minister for a strong population control policy saying it was creating unemployment.

Lalu is known for such histrionics. During Assembly polls, he had called Modi a Brahma Pishach (super demon). When BJP leaders had attacked his sons, Lalu had said they wouldn't understand love for children, as their chief (PM) was nirvansh (issueless).

"These days, BJP leaders are busy in Tiranga Yatra. What was their contribution to the freedom struggle," Lalu asked. He accused the Centre of interfering in the judiciary and charged Modi with losing control over Kashmir.

BJP spokesperson and MLC Vinod Narayan Jha hit back saying: "Family planning is Laluji's weak point because when family planning was going on, he himself became the father of over half-a-dozen children. As far as Tiranga Yatra was concerned, patriotism is in our blood. I accept the BJP was not formed during Independence. But neither was the RJD. What was his party's contribution?"

Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur had recently cried during a speech at a conference attended by the Prime Minister over shortage of judges.

" Yeh desh bahut bara mulk hai aur sarkar apna kartavya ka paalan nahi kar raha hai (India is a big country and the government is not doing its duties)," Lalu said, adding he would have taught BJP a lesson had he been in Lok Sabha.