BSEB stick on dud colleges

Patna, Aug. 27: An institution by the name of Keshav Videshri Inter College in Arwal district, located round 70km south of Patna, exists in the records of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

But the building houses the service centre of a four-wheeler brand.

There are many similar "colleges" in Bihar.

Three months have passed since the Intermediate topper scandal broke exposing the deeds of former BSEB chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh and his accomplices. The board on Saturday suspended the recognition given to 52 Intermediate colleges of a total of 213, which had been provided with the same in the past two years.

Board chairman Anand Kishor, holding additional charge since on June 20, said all these colleges were found non-existent, badly managed or non-functional.

"The principals of these so-called institutions have been given 15 days to explain the anomalies," said Kishor.

Additional reporting by Joy Sengupta