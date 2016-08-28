Govt stress on palm

Chief minister Nitish Kumar inaugurates a workshop on palm-based industry in Patna on Saturday.

Picture by Ranjeet Kumar Dey Patna, Aug. 27: Chief minister Nitish Kumar today asserted his government's plan to replace toddy (fermented palm tree sap) with neera (unfermented sap) and other palm tree products in the state from the next financial year. He announced that the government will regulate the share of toddy tappers as well as palm tree owners in the income. "We will have to regulate the share of the Pasi community (toddy tappers) and the tree owners in the income. It has to be done now. A committee chaired by development commissioner will look into it. People who take care of the trees and the tree owners will get their share. Our aim is to replace toddy with neera from next Baisakh (March-April)," Nitish said. The announcement came after a practical problem in the implementation of the plan to establish palm tree-based industries in Bihar came to light. The people on whose land the trees stand own the majority of trees. They allow toddy tapping on a fixed share or rent. The chief minister said palm-trees and toddy tapping had been a part of share-cropping agriculture in the state. Normally, the income under this is divided in the ratio of 1:1. Baisakh is the Hindu calendar month, when palm tree flowering reaches its peak. It roughly corresponds with March-April. Nitish and his industries minister Jai Kumar Singh have announced that palm tree-based industries will be set up from April 2017. He was speaking at the first state-level training workshop on palm-tree based industries at Adhiweshan Bhavan in Patna, at which scientists and experts demonstrated products like neera, jaggery, sugar, jam, juice, squash, candy, mat and other handicraft products and spoke of their manufacturing techniques before people who depend on palm trees for income. Help from scientists from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University is being taken to establish palm-based industries in Bihar. Invoking the industries department to expedite work on this front, Nitish called for the branding of palm tree products and also asked the Bihar State Milk Cooperative Federation, better known as COMFED, to set up neera collection centres on the lines of milk collection centres.