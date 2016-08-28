After floods, food remains a challenge

(Clockwise from top) Patna district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Agarwal shares a meal with the flood victims at Patna Law College, people move to safer places travelling by boats and youths at Bhagalpur's Ghoshpur village try to provide khichdi and drinking water jars despite the district administration's ban on NGO or voluntary bodies offering relief material. Pictures by Ranjeet Kumar Dey and Dilip Kumar Patna, Aug. 27: "Let me check the quality of dal (lentils) first. Is it thick or not? Just show me." The first words of district magistrate (DM) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal on his arrival at the Patna Law College relief camp left little to imagination. The Telegraph, in its edition dated August 26, had reported about watery dal and vegetable curry being served to flood victims at BN Collegiate School relief camp. The DM is scheduled to visit BN Collegiate School camp on Sunday The people had just started eating their lunch when Agarwal had reached in the camp during the inspection to check the quality of food being served to flood victims. Though it was not the same relief camp, the mission was to check the quality of food. Agarwal also tasted it in front of the flood-hit people. Agarwal asked the volunteers serving the food to bring what the flood victims were served -rice, dal and mixed vegetable curry (potato and brinjal). "Show me the dal bucket. Yes, this is thick," exclaimed Agarwal, before lunch was served to him on a steel plate. While eating the meal, he asked a child standing in front of him whether he had food or not. The child replied in the affirmative. After eating the meal, Agarwal said: "I tasted the food to check its quality and also to boost the morale of the flood-hit people. I also want to say that the food served in the relief camp is not inferior in quality. It is food for common man and it tastes like home-made food." Even the flood-affected people praised the quality of food served to them. They are served meals twice a day apart from chuda (beaten rice) and jaggery for breakfast. "Food is good in this camp, we are here for almost 10 days. Sometimes it is just okay but mostly, the quality is proper. We have heard that even boiled egg is served. Let's see but we are not bothered about eggs as long as we are getting proper meals in the relief camp," said Ajay Rai, who has come from Sabbalpur diara (riverine area). Another flood victim, Ameer Lala, praised the quality of food and said the district administration had made good arrangements at the relief camp. The DM also distributed gamcha, dhoti, sari, petticoats, mirror and coconut oil apart from washing detergent and bath soap. Agarwal inspected 22 of 35 relief camps, including five on Saturday. "I am trying my best to visit all relief camps in Patna district to check the food quality and important relief materials distributed among flood-hit people. I have directed officials concerned, including the sub-divisional officers and block development officers, to eat the meals served in relief camps to check their quality," said Agarwal.