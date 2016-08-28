Hungry, starving: Victims

English Farka (Bhagalpur), Aug. 27 : Chief minister Nitish Kumar came here but his officials are yet to visit remote waterlogged areas.

Devki Devi, a middle-aged homemaker in English Farka village, has forgotten the last time she prepared food in her house. “After floodwater entered our village some 13-14 days ago and submerged my chulha (stove), I could not prepare food. We depended on dry items like chura (beaten rice) and other items which we had stored but now we have nothing to eat,” she said.

District magistrate Adesh Titarmare directed NGOs and voluntary bodies from distributing relief material.

“People are starving and we are going to save them with food and water,” a youth said, pointing towards the marooned villages. After driving back the voluntary organisation last evening, the administration today arranged food inside the relief camp at Sabour High School and items like bhaat, dal and chokha were distributed among the inmates in the camp. Many floods victims from remote water-logged areas of Nathnagar and Sultanganj block blamed the administration for not starting relief and rescue operations.

Road link snaps

After the Jamindari bund at Ismailpur was damaged, floodwater damaged a huge chunk of the approach road of Vikramshila bridge to NH-31 this morning causing complete disruption of traffic from Bhagalpur to Naugachia.