Two probes into fire cause, possible sabotage

The outdoor unit of the air-conditioner from where the fire is suspected to have started Calcutta, Aug. 27: The state government has ordered two probes, one by a committee of bureaucrats and another by the CID, to find out the reason behind the fire at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital and look into the possibility of sabotage. Within hours of the incident, chief minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the two probes, set up a control room, announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and sent former junior health minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and senior officials to Behrampore. "The committee under the health secretary will look into the causes of the accident and suggest remedial measures to avoid such incidents in the future. At the same time, the CID has been asked to look into the possibility of sabotage," home secretary Moloy De said. The committee will have as members the secretaries of the fire services and public works departments. Other officials could also be included. Nabanna sources said the chief minister was monitoring the situation from home. According to them, Mamata had taken control from the beginning because she did not want to give the Opposition the chance to attack the ruling establishment at a time Trinamul was gaining ground rapidly in Murshidabad, the backyard of state Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury. "Moreover, she is also the health minister. So, she does not want to leave anything to chance," an official said. Some officials wondered why the government had not taken enough measures to prevent fires in hospitals after the AMRI tragedy that claimed more than 90 lives five years ago. An IAS officer said the steps taken today were "reactive decisions". Officials said a preliminary inspection had revealed that the Murshidabad hospital had not got electrical installations checked periodically and old wirings had not been replaced. They said only one staircase was available for use when the fire broke out, resulting in a suspected stampede. "The staff had not been trained to use fire extinguishers and conduct evacuations. No drills had ever been carried out. The hospital has no water sprinklers and smoke detectors. There is no water reservoir for fire-fighting," an official said.