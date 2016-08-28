Flight of mother with sick baby

The parents of Pallabi Mondal, the baby who died at the hospital Behrampore, Aug. 27: Firoza Bibi was sitting in one corner of the bed around 12.30pm, attending to her two-month-old baby who is admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital with respiratory distress. Suddenly, thick smoke billowed into the second-floor paediatric ward through the windows and there was panic and confusion all around. Picking up her son, Shamiul Islam, she ran out with the others. Never before in her life had Firoza, in her early 30s, felt so helpless. This was the first time she had come to Behrampore and she could not see her husband anywhere. Firoza, a resident of Suti, 70km from Behrampore, rushed out of the hospital and sat under a tree, holding her baby tight and breaking down. When she returned to the paediatric ward, which is above the room where the fire broke out, she saw her husband, farmer Ketabuddin Sheikh, sitting beside the bed and crying. "I thought my wife and child had died," Ketabuddin said. The Telegraph spoke to Firoza about her ordeal: The room suddenly filled with smoke and everybody else in the ward began running out. There was a lot of shouting and screaming. At first, I didn't realise what had happened. I asked another woman. "A fire has broken out," she told me. I panicked. I didn't know anything about the hospital and I had no clue where the exit was. I picked up my son and began following the others who were rushing out of the ward. While running, I tripped but thankfully I did not fall. Holding onto my baby, I sat down. When the rush had eased a bit, I walked towards the staircase. It was cramped with people. There were mothers with children in their arms. There were patients from other departments. There were relatives of patients who were running up to evacuate their loved ones. It was difficult to move. Like the others, I pushed my way through the crowd. I feared for my son's life. He had been admitted to Jangipur sub-divisional hospital for three days. The doctors referred Shamiul to this hospital and we arrived last evening. He is being treated for respiratory distress and I feared he might suffocate in the crowd. Somehow I managed to come out of the hospital. I began looking for my husband, who I knew was somewhere in the hospital compound. But even after looking everywhere for half an hour, I could not spot him. Feeling helpless and drained, I sat down under a tree. I had never come to Behrampore before. Clutching my baby, I broke down. The situation was brought under control after about an hour and I walked back to the ward. I was relieved to see my husband sitting beside the bed. He was crying. He had thought we had died. Later, a doctor saw my baby and said he was fine.