Manas guns for Adhir, Mannan

Manas Bhuniya

Calcutta, Aug. 27: Manas Bhuniya today said he would demand the removal of Bengal unit president Adhir Chowdhury and Opposition leader Abdul Mannan, a day after the state leadership recommended the rebel MLA's suspension.

"I am going to write to our supreme leader, Sonia Gandhi, and send a copy to national vice-president Rahul Gandhi, demanding the removal of the state president and the leader of the Opposition," said Bhuniya, who has refused to step down from the post of Assembly standing committee on public accounts chairman despite repeated requests by the state unit.

Bhuniya, a six-time MLA from Sabang in West Midnapore, said he would suggest the names of Farakka MLA Mainul Haque or Malda South MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury as possible replacements for Adhir. For the leader of the Opposition's post, Bhuniya said he would recommend Baghmundi MLA Nepal Mahato.

"The Congress is standing at the crossroads. It is faced with an unprecedented situation - numerous leaders, MLAs and other elected representatives are leaving the party. This is because of the arrogance of the Adhir-Mannan lobby," Bhuniya said.

Bhuniya, who has accused Adhir and Mannan of criminal intimidation, said the lobby was attempting a gradual "Leftisation" of the Congress and "destroying the party from within".

"If the high command does not act against them immediately, we will face great danger in the future," he added.

Mannan dubbed Bhuniya's comments "laughable". Adhir could not be reached on his cellphone.