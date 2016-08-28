Snakebite and oxygen cruelty claim boy

Bolpur, Aug. 27: A 13-year-old boy who had been admitted with snakebite to a government hospital in Birbhum died within minutes of nurses removing the oxygen mask and not allowing his family to carry the oxygen cylinder from the ward to the ambulance while he was being shifted to another facility. The family of Jagannath Samaddar, a Class VI student, said doctors at Bolpur sub-divisional hospital had told them that the boy would need oxygen support during his journey to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. The family said they had hired an ambulance with oxygen cylinders and needed the hospital's oxygen mask and cylinder to carry Jagannath to the ambulance waiting at the entrance. The family alleged some nurses did not allow the cylinder to be taken out of the ward, saying they could not risk it being stolen. Jagannath had been bitten by a banded krait and respiratory failure is the most common cause of death in such cases. As the boy was being carried down a ramp from the second floor on a stretcher, he began gasping for breath and became motionless. Doctors declared him dead later. Jagannath had been administered an anti-venom and referred to the Burdwan hospital after he complained of respiratory distress and his condition deteriorated. Jagannath's father Jagadish Samaddar, a fruit seller, said: "We had requested the nurses to allow us to carry the oxygen cylinder to the emergency gate, where the ambulance was waiting. But they did not agree, saying the cylinder could be stolen. I have lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent." Bishnupada Baidya, an uncle of the boy, said Jagannath had started gasping for breath immediately after the mask was taken off. "We tried to rush him from the first floor to the ambulance, it was a few hundred metres. But he died before we could reach," he said. The nursing superintendent of the hospital, Maitrayee Bhattacharya, said oxygen cylinders were not allowed to be taken out of the hospital "as a matter of policy". "We have nobody to bring the cylinders back. A cylinder was recently reported missing from near the gates. We, as a matter of policy, do not allow cylinders out of the ward," she said. Doctors said a banded krait's venom contains neurotoxins that are destructive to nerve tissues, especially in the pulmonary system. "Ideally, a person bitten by a banded krait should be put on ventilation. He had been referred to Burdwan because our hospital does not have the facility. Constant oxygen is a must for such a patient," a doctor said. Hospital superintendent Amit Mazumder said he would initiate action if there was medical negligence.