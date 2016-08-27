A matter of gravity

Of the four fundamental forces of nature, gravity is the weakest and the most common. Yet it is not understood why it exists at all except for convenience, that is, so that objects do not float all the time. We are able to stand erect because of gravity, the earth moves around the sun because of gravity; there are many examples of the manifestation of gravity in the world around. All the fundamental forces have a unique property and that is their duality - the wave-particle duality that is yet to be proved. The carrier of electromagnetism is light, and we shall see later that other carrier particles with an associated field of force have the same property of duality - wave-particle duality. The particles can behave as wave and at the same time as particle. Gravity was discovered very early in 1687 by a young man by the name of Isaac Newton. In the falling of an apple (they say) from a tree, the genius of Newton discovered gravity where the force of gravity is directly proportional to the product of the masses of the particles attracted and also inversely proportional to the square of distance between them; the calculation involves the Newtonian gravitational constant 'G'. That is all we knew about gravity until very recently and that is the brief history of gravitational wave. Light particles called photons are the carriers of electromagnetic force; radioactivity consists of alpha, beta and gamma rays, and when combined with electromagnetism, W and Z bosons are the carriers of the combined forces, electromagnetism and weak interaction, and finally, simply put, mesons are carriers of the strong force of the nucleus. The wave behaviour of all the fields of force except of gravity has already been discussed and well established. The particles of all the fields are well known by now; except gravity. Gravity has not been in our domain of discoveries - so far, it just is there. Gravitational waves are difficult to detect - they are so feeble. The earth is shifted by 10-16 centimetres by the gravitational wave discovered by LIGO or the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory. We don't know anything about gravitation yet. Gravity, however, has not been that weak throughout the history of the universe. Upto about 10-42 seconds after the Big Bang (one micro second is 10-6 second, 10-42 will therefore means 42 zeros after the (-) sign: it is really a mathematical reality rather than just reality) gravity was so strong that classical laws fail, and we have to apply quantum mechanics with no clear idea as to how to do it. The gravity wave has been discovered however. On February 11, 2016 the LIGO announced the result that there is gravitational existence from the same lecture theatre where the results of the Higgs Boson project were announced in July 2012. Both the announcements met with the thunderous applause. How is the gravitational wave generated? Two giant black holes (picture), one being among the biggest we know so far, were about to merge on February 11; the gravitational waves they generated were detected on earth. The observation is a revolution from a very different point of view. LIGO is neither an optical telescope nor is it a radio telescope, it is an interferometer. An optical telescope depends entirely on the light emanating from the object one is observing. A radio telescope depends on the radio waves emanating from the object of observation. But this weird LIGO depends on a ray of light interfering with another - certainly a giant revolution in observational astronomy. From Galileo to today - the revolution changed the telescope to an interferometer. LIGO is a revolution in the history of 500 years of observational astronomy, since the Chinese first observed the first supernova explosion with the naked eye in the 16th century. When one ray of light interacts or, rather, interferes with another ray of light it is called interference. One gravitational wave, when it interacts with another gravitational wave it leads to LIGO. Interference, in this case, led to the discovery of the gravitational wave. Millions of light years (light travelling in one year is one light year: 1.86,000x60x60x24x365 = 5.87x1012 miles) away live these two black holes, and they are merging and we on earth are observing. Albert Einstein discovered the general theory of relativity and predicted gravitational waves. It has been a long time, people have tried repeatedly and failed. After 20 years of intense high powered technology, LIGO has now discovered gravitational wave - a remarkable journey by a remarkable set of people. It is of so small an effect that to discover it must be a great thrill. It is lucky to have access to such gigantic black holes: one can just about guess that these black holes have some connection with the Big Bang itself. Such black holes, millions of light years away cannot be detected by radio or optical telescope but LIGO with its fantastic sensitivity will detect their gravitational waves. Einstein, while trying to establish the general theory of relativity, left a constant of integration in the integral, known as cosmological constant. It is the cosmological constant which is responsible for the accelerating universe as was recently discovered. The universe is such a busy place - with all the elementary cosmic particles traversing with the speed of light. Now, there are gravitational waves oscillating from one end of the cosmos to the other, some are from the very beginning of the universe, some light rays are bursting with enormously high energy, a creation of the cosmos and its inhabitants. The awesomeness of the universe leaves one speechless with splendour and stark beauty. The discovery of gravitational waves is simply fantastic.