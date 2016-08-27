Siddhartha Shankar Ray was startled when the man who became the world's highest paid head of state appeared at his house in Delhi's New Friends Colony in an autorickshaw. Others calculated how to turn Sellapan Rama Nathan's modesty to their own advantage. A Bengali academic with a European wife who was promoting an art exhibition in Singapore boasted of suddenly spotting the president whom he hadn't even invited quietly going round the room looking at the pictures. Asked for his opinion of them, Nathan replied, "I haven't seen them yet but am being pressed to go." The academic had invented his visit. On another occasion, a Tamil socialite visiting Malaysia from London announced she didn't have time to stop in Singapore but the president was insisting she attend a dance performance there. Nathan was astounded. "I have never even met the lady!" he exploded. "I knew her father in Malaya 40 years ago." Nathan, who died last Monday aged 92, was an astute innocent. Born in straitened circumstances, he rose to be Singapore's longest-serving (12 years) president after starting out in 1955 as a humble medical social worker. In the years between, he was Singapore's first foreign secretary, high commissioner to Malaysia and ambassador to the United States of America (two countries that have always been crucial to Singapore's survival), and security and intelligence director. Short, plump and cheerful, he was an unusual super spook. But though supremely unheroic in appearance, he offered himself as hostage when Japanese Red Army terrorists bombed offshore petroleum tanks in 1974, taking civilian prisoners. He was also executive chairman of Singapore's main newspaper group, but before I joined it as editorial consultant. Lee Hsien Loong, the prime minister, rightly called him "warm and approachable". His election plank was as the people's president. He put me to shame the first time I had lunch with him in the magnificent colonial palace, the Istana, that he treated as his weekday office, preferring to continue living in his unpretentious East Coast bungalow. I wore a suit. The president received me in white cotton short-sleeved shirt and trousers. But he loved it when later I would take the metro to nearby Dhoby Ghaut station and walk up to the Istana's ornamental wrought iron gates. "I wish more people came to see me by public transport," he murmured. A buggy was always waiting for the uphill drive to the palace. No detail was too unimportant. Instead of the usual man-woman-man seating at the farewell dinner he gave at the Istana when my wife and I were leaving Singapore, the men were seated round one half of the two large round tables and the women round the other. "The men always get together, so do the women," he explained, "I spared them the trouble!" We had to change tables mid-meal so as to dine with all the guests. His wife's loose tunic and baggy trousers gave sartorial meaning to the people's president commitment. Affable and considerate, as first lady of a country of Chinese, Malays, Indians and Eurasians, Urmila Nathan carefully avoided identification with any community. Her parents belonged to Burdwan's Nandey family whose boys the maharajas adopted. Born and brought up in colonial Malaya, it was something she refused to discuss and I only hope this tangential reference doesn't upset a kindly woman of whom we have such affectionate memories. It was amusing to hear Nathan mimic his eventual father-in-law's angry rejection of a "Madrassi" son-in-law. They had to wait 16 years before he relented. Sikkim provided the unlikely link between us. P.N. Dhar, Indira Gandhi's principal secretary, surprised no one by confirming in Indira Gandhi, the 'Emergency', and Indian Democracy, that R.N. Kao of the Research and Analysis wing personally supervised all the seemingly spontaneous events that led to the Chogyal's overthrow and his kingdom's annexation. But it did surprise me greatly when Nathan said at our first meeting that Kao - dead by then and only a name to me - had strongly recommended me for a senior job in his Singapore media empire. Nathan tried to follow up the spook-to-spook proposal. He missed me in Calcutta - I had been sent to a Minoo Masani event in Bombay - but met my paper's managing director. No one told me of his visit and inquiries. He no longer had any media connection when we met, when I had already joined his erstwhile company after my Indian editorship had been usurped while I was on sabbatical leave. His disclosure intrigued me. Though Nathan insisted Kao had praised my professional skill, I wondered if the recommendation by someone I had never met was another ploy to thwart my Sikkim coverage. Like Lee Kuan Yew, Nathan wanted to foster Singapore-India ties. Conscious of India's towering proximity, he was worried in 2007 that Manmohan Singh's mild disapproval of race discrimination in Malaysia where Hindu temples had been demolished and community leaders jailed might have a fall-out in Singapore. He wasn't blind to India's failings. Strolling along Calcutta's wharves with a Japanese visitor on his first visit in 1957 on a Colombo Plan award to study ports and seamen's welfare, they saw scattered grains of rice. "These Indians don't understand the value of food," the Japanese remarked. "After the war we had nothing. If we saw something like this we would scoop it all up, clear the sand, wash it and cook it." Noting India's poverty and waste, the Japanese asked, "What kind of people are they?" Returning with Lee in 1970, Nathan too felt "it was sad to see the gradual run-down of the country, visible even in the Rashtrapati Bhavan." I enjoyed getting both men separately to describe the same event. Lee was always diplomatic. Nathan didn't pull his punches, especially about Air India and the privileges its chairman enjoyed. When the Nathans travelled as ordinary passengers, "the crew, the staff, the stewards and stewardesses, they couldn't be bothered with us. Lolling away behind, drinking, chatting, having tamasha!" But he had none of the superciliousness of the local Indian who entertained Badr-ud-din Tyabji, the patrician diplomat, to a sumptuous meal Tyabji thought vulgar, and commented, "You see, sir, you only exist in India, we live in Singapore!" Nathan told me that on his first visit to China, Lee Kuan Yew snubbed Hua Guo Feng, the premier, by rejecting his gift of Neville Maxwell's India's China War. It was China's version, he said. Nathan was responsible for changing Singapore's attitude to Subhas Chandra Bose, whose July 1943 Padang rally he attended. When Lee Kuan Yew spoke dismissively about the Indian National Army, which Urmila's brother had joined, Nathan persuaded him to read Breakthrough in Burma: Memoirs of a Revolution, 1939-1946, by Ba Maw, a highly-connected Burmese who had studied in Calcutta and Cambridge before joining Gray's Inn. "Bose was a man you could not forget once you knew him; his greatness was manifest," Ba Maw wrote. He thought Bose was the real architect of India's independence. "Only the usual thing happened: one man sowed and others reaped after him." Nathan saved Singapore during the 2009 recession by using his special powers to draw $4.9 billion from the national reserves. He earned an awesome $3,500,000 per year against the chicken feed of Barack Obama's $400,000. He cared for the disabled, sponsored needy students, and handsomely endowed the university, wanting others to benefit from the higher education he was denied. Refusing to stand a third time in 2011, he slipped back into a simple and familiar routine, striding along the East Coast Parkway every morning in a track suit and paying his respects at the nearby century-old Sri Senpaga Vinayagar temple. Neighbours greeted him in both places. In or out of office, he "was a true son of Singapore", as Lee Hsien Loong put it. He could not have paid Nathan - or Singapore - a finer compliment.