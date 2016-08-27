Axe hangs on 'laggard' PCC office-bearers

D.D. Lapang Shillong, Aug. 26: After the cabinet reshuffle which saw the exit of two Congress ministers from the Mukul Sangma government in Meghalaya, the axe is likely to fall on "non-performing" office-bearers of the party's state unit as the Congress plans a revamp ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. A meeting of the Meghalaya PCC chaired by its president D.D. Lapang at Congress Bhawan here today unanimously resolved that "active members who wish to devote time to the party" would replace all non-functioning office-bearers. Lapang also conveyed the decisions taken by the PCC to the AICC. A statement by PCC general secretary Manash Das Gupta also warned that all non-functioning PCC committees will be soon reconstituted and those willing to work for the growth of the party would be inducted. It was also decided that the next PCC meeting would be held at Tura in West Garo Hills in the fourth week of September. Gupta said after the meeting, the PCC president had a long talk with AICC general secretary C.P. Joshi and briefed him about the induction of two new ministers in the Congress-led state government. Lapang also informed Joshi about the decisions taken by PCC office-bearers according to the directives of the AICC. Lapang today exuded confidence that the Congress would emerge as single largest party in the Assembly polls in February 2018. "No other party can emerge as the single largest except the Congress and we will form the government," Lapang told reporters at Congress Bhawan soon after he returned from the swearing-in of the two new ministers. On the removal of health minister A.L. Hek, Lapang denied that an adverse report was sent to the AICC against him. Hek was reportedly dropped for showing inclination towards the BJP, on whose ticket he had won three consecutive terms from Pynthorumkhrah constituency. Hek won on a BJP ticket from 1998 to 2008 but joined the Congress in July 2009. He again got elected on a Congress ticket in 2013. Lapang, however, said outgoing deputy chief minister Rowell Lyngdoh's age and health were the main reasons for his exit from the cabinet. Asked if the cabinet rejig would end any grumbling within the Congress, Lapang said differences in the party may be there but if there are people who want to break the party, they cannot be prevented. On government action that might spoil the image of the Congress, including bringing of an "ineffective" Prevention of Disqualification (Members of the Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya) Amendment Act, 2015, which bars MLAs to become members of district councils, Lapang admitted that damage had been done though he was not sure if the act should be recalled. Whether another round of cabinet reshuffle would happen, the PCC chief said he could not say at the moment though Mukul had last year wanted to replace four ministers.