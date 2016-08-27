CPM wins ADC bypoll in Tripura

Agartala, Aug. 26: The ruling CPM has won the byelection to Simna-Tamakari autonomous district council constituency, facilitated by the division of votes between the regional Indigenous Peoples Front of Twipra (IPFT) and the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT). The CPM won the bypoll by a margin of 582 votes, an increase of 73 votes compared with the ADC election held in April last year. CPM candidate Kumud Debbarma secured 9,260 votes, while his nearest rival Mangal Debbarma of the IPFT got 8,678 votes. Mangal's chances were marred by rival INPT candidate Nirmal Debbarma, who secured 1,066 votes. The byelection was necessitated by the premature death of the last incumbent member of district council Rananbir Debbarma of the CPM in April. Debbarma had won the seat last year by only 509 votes. The counting of ballots for the bypoll, which was held on Tuesday, commenced this morning at the SDM office of Mohanpur subdivision and the CPM candidate appeared to be slowly taking the lead. As the counting ended, it was found that the INPT candidate had won 1,066 voters, which acted as a spoiler for the IPFT. Congress candidate Kishore Debbarma got only 155 votes. The BJP, which had withdrawn its candidate Hirnamoni Debbarma through an announcement by state president Biplab Deb, seemed to have figured in the list of candidates and secured 133 votes. Sonacharan Debbarma, an Independent, got 203 votes, while Tripura Peoples Party's Ananta Orang secured 165 votes. Nota (none of the above) registered 145 votes. Deputy election commissioner Debasish Chakraborty said the BJP had announced withdrawal of its candidate after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations and hence the party's candidate's name remained in the list of candidates in the EVMs. CPM state secretary Bijan Dhar expressed satisfaction that tribal voters had reposed their faith in the party. IPFT president Narendra Chandra Debbarma expressed disappointment and described the outcome a "result of the CPM's unbridled doles, misuse of administration and strong-arm tactics". The BJP's Tripura unit has sought governor Tathagata Roy's intervention in restoring peace and normalcy in the state in the wake of the "unfortunate incidents" that rocked Agartala on Tuesday. Deb raised a four-point charter of demands - CBI inquiry into Tuesday's violence, sacking of the home minister for "failure" to discharge his duty, seeking of report from all political parties on the clashes and publication of a "white paper". Opposition Trinamul has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the clashes.