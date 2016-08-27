Truckers want Ri Bhoi weighbridge shut

Shillong, Aug. 26: Truck owners from Meghalaya's mineral-rich Jaintia hills might seek help from the Assam government if the Meghalaya government fails to stop the operationalisation of a weighbridge set up along the inter-state border. Incensed by the decision of the state government to set up the weighbridge at 13th Mile in Ri Bhoi district, which is close to the inter-state border, the Jaintia Hills Truck Owners' Association today said the weighbridge of the Meghalaya transport department was creating problems for the truckers. "The new weighbridge set up by the Meghalaya government at 13th Mile is creating problems as it is located opposite the 13th Mile Assam lower primary school. The students are exposed to a great risk as there is huge traffic congestion in the area," association general secretary Enrico D. Pasi said in a statement. The association claimed the weighing of trucks at 13th Mile weighbridge, which started its operation today, was "highly unjust" as trucks transporting goods to Byrnihat industrial area are not weighed at all as they do not have to pass through the weighbridge. "There are several trucks that transport materials to the industries at Byrnihat. But since they do not have to pass through the weighbridge, they are not weighed," Pasi alleged. However, he pointed out that trucks emerging from East Jaintia Hills and travelling towards Guwahati are first weighed at Byndihati. "The same trucks are again weighed at 7th Mile in Jaintia Hills and then again at 13th Mile. We have to pay at least Rs 200 per truck at these weighbridges," Pasi alleged. From Jaintia Hills alone, he said, around 700 trucks ply to Guwahati on a daily basis. The association requested the Meghalaya government to stop the "bias and illegal action" of weighing only Assam-bound trucks whereas the Byrnihat industrial estate-bound trucks are exempted from paying taxes and weighing at 13th Mile. Moreover, he said for no fault of the truckers, the Assam police have detained truck drivers and compounded heavy fines on their vehicles for parking their trucks on the roadside while queuing up before reaching the weighbridge. "There is neither a lay-by facility nor an approach road to the weighbridge. This is illegal as the guidelines for setting up a weighbridge speak about proper permission from the NHAI and a lay-by is a must," Pasi added. He said the government should set up integrated check points as decided in 2010. Urging the Meghalaya government to stop the operation of the weighbridge at 13th Mile within a week, he said the association would be compelled to appeal to the Assam government for help in relocating the weighbridge if the state government failed to act.