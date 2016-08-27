Governor assures safety

Guwahati, Aug. 26: New Assam governor Banwarilal Purohit today assured Hindi-speaking people living in the state that they would be provided adequate security. The assurance was given to a group of Hindi-speaking people from Jorhat his office had invited for an interaction with him this afternoon. The meeting came in the wake of reports that a few Hindi-speaking people from Jorhat and elsewhere were leaving the state fearing a threat to their lives because of renewed offensives against the community by Ulfa (I). Suspected Ulfa (I) rebels had killed two Hindi-speaking people and injured six others in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district on August 12. On August 15, they triggered four blasts in the district, which has a significant Hindi-speaking population. There was, however, no casualty. A couple of participants, who attended the hour-long meeting, said the community should carry on with their life like before because the incumbent BJP-led government in the state will deal firmly with any law and order issues. "Please don't worry. Live peacefully with the locals. Ignore petty issues. The government under the dynamic chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is with you all," one of the participants, quoting Purohit, told The Telegraph this evening. Purohit, a former MP, took charge as the full-time governor of the state on August 22. Nagaland governor P.B. Acharya was holding additional charge of the state since December 2014. The participants said they were not aware of anybody fleeing Jorhat but were happy with Purohit's effort to reach out to the community which remains vulnerable to such attacks despite having "lived in the state for generations". The meeting also touched upon the NRC update issue. "The governor said genuine Indian citizens have nothing to worry about," a participant said. A Raj Bhavan release issued late this evening said the governor "met" a business delegation from Jorhat and touched upon the issue of security. He told the delegation that the right to life and property is a constitutional guarantee. "It is the duty of the government to maintain law and order and provide safety and security to all its citizens, irrespective of caste, creed, religion and language, and all can stay together to make the Indian union truly a perfect entity of 'unity in diversity'," Purohit said. The governor asked the business delegation and the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to create awareness in the state so that people can use government schemes for their welfare.