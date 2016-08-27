Govt plan to reclaim forests

Pramila Rani Brahma at the plantation drive at Ultapani forest range. Telegraph picture Kokrajhar, Aug. 26: Forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma said the state government has planned to regenerate 100 hectares of degraded forestland in each district of the state. Participating in a plantation programme organised by Bodoland Students Union yesterday at Ultapani forest range under Haltugaon forest division along the Indo-Bhutan border here in Kokrajhar, the forest minister expressed serious concern over the largescale destruction of forest wealth and wildlife across the state. "It is sad to see the scale of destruction of forest cover in these parts. So many beautiful trees are felled and logs taken away, destroying the natural resources," Brahma said and called upon the youth to play a proactive role in protecting the forest. Once known for evergreen trees, the forest cover in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri, bordering Bhutan, is diminishing owing to rampant felling of trees and encroachment. Sources said the encroachment could be much higher at 70-75 per cent, though the official record shows over 40 per cent. According to an estimation and the records available with the department, over 445.02 square km forest in the BTC is encroached. The total area under forest cover in the BTC is 3,466.77 square km out of which reserve forest and proposed reserve forest is 2,531 square km and 264.66 square km respectively. The Haltugaon division of Kokrajhar district has the highest record of encroachment of forestland with 14,538.41 hectares being encroached upon. Brahma said the department has taken several steps to regain the forest wealth by taking up plantation programmes. "A 100-hectare area in each district will be taken up for plantation," she said. Brahma said the union, a students' wing of the Bodoland People's Front, has been entrusted with the task of carrying out plantation and protection of the green cover at Ultapani forest. She said the department has plans of recovering the forest area by evicting encroachers and through plantation drives. "Encroachers will be evicted. The department officials were given instructions to take steps for eviction," she said, adding that the department is also planning to rehabilitate local landless people residing in forestland. The minister planted agarsapling in the presence of principal chief conservator of forest A.K. Singh, forest officials and members of the student union. Singh said the forest department has been working to conserve forest wealth and wildlife so that natural beauty and conservation could be sustained. Brahma has been visiting forest areas personally to assess the ground situation and has also ordered the department officials to be on guard. The scenario, however, remains the same.