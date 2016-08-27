Ramen Barua songs get 'life'

Ramen Barua addresses the gathering in Guwahati on Friday. Picture by UB Photos Guwahati, Aug. 26: Songs like Jilika jilika or Ki nam di matim have got an eternal life. The state-run Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University today launched a project to preserve the works of music director Ramen Barua. The university will collect all the original songs composed and sung by Barua in his musical career to facilitate proper research. Vice-chancellor Hitesh Deka said the project was a part of the university's effort to connect with society rather than confining itself only to a degree-awarding institution. Deka said they would take steps to publish a transcripted autobiography of Barua who "witnessed many important incidents and development" in Assamese cinema. "Barua has taken Assamese songs to a different level," he said. Barua, a household name in the state, composed some evergreen tracks like Soku meli nasaba, Ga ga aji gai ja and Ekhon nedekha nodir xipare. He begun his career as a singer in Smitir Porox in 1955. Later, he moved towards music direction, which began with Amar Ghor (1959) as an assistant music director. His songs like Jilika jilika, Ki nam di matim and Moina kon bidhatai xajie from the film, Dr Bezbaruah, are still very popular. Registrar (in-charge) Arupjyoti Choudhury said the university has started work on preserving Nangeli geets, Ojhapali songs and Holi songs and they would build a library of the songs of other music directors or singers too. The university has no commercial purpose behind the project, he added. Barua, who was present at the event, recalled growing up in a musical family and his inspirations. "Among others it was Lakhyadhar Choudhury who had helped me to be what I am today. When I was a class II student, he gave me an opportunity to perform in a programme at Latasil playground. It made an indelible impact on me," he said. "I started to sing at All India Radio in Okonir Mel, a programme for children. I continued to sing in AIR till 1960. Outside the state my first performance was at a conference of India People's Theatre Association in Mumbai in 1953. After Dr Bezbaruah, I stopped singing and took up music direction," said the 76-year-old. Singer J.P. Das suggested the university should collect the songs of Barua which are available only with AIR. Singer Pahari Das recalled how Barua had provided her with the platform to sing in Assamese films.