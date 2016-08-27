Cong fires power crisis salvo at BJP

Guwahati, Aug. 26: The Opposition Congress today criticised Assam minister of state (independent charge) for power Pallab Lochan Das for his alleged attempt to blame the previous government for the dismal power scenario in the state.

A press communiqué, issued by Assam PCC spokesperson Apurba Kumar Bhattacharya this evening, accused Das of blaming the Congress "without any study of the ground situation". The Opposition alleged that it had become a fashion of the BJP-led state government to blame the Congress for its every failure.

"The BJP promised the people of Assam that would provide 24X7 power supply if it came to power. What happened to that promise?" asked Bhattacharya. He claimed that the previous government provided 1,500MW of power during peak hours by improving infrastructure.

Bhattacharya said when the Congress came to power in Assam in 2005, the peak hour demand was 545MW. He said measures initiated by the previous government would enable the new government to provide power round the clock. "So the BJP should be thankful to the Congress."

Das yesterday said the process of laying transmission lines across the state was being impeded by the Rs 650-crore liability inherited from the previous government.

"Because of this reason, despite having adequate electricity with us, we are not being able to streamline the transmission system throughout the state," Das said yesterday.