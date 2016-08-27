Weeklong anti-bill drive begins

People pay tribute to protesters on Friday. Telegraph picture Imphal, Aug. 26: A public action committee formed against three bills passed last year by the Manipur Assembly kicked off a weeklong programme today to pay homage to nine anti-bill protesters who died in police crackdown. The committee will round off the programmes on August 31 by observing the day as "tribal unity day". Shutdown of Churachandpur town from morning to noon, an auto-rickshaw rally in the town and floral tributes to the nine marked the start of the weeklong programme today. Similar shutdowns will continue tomorrow. People staged a sit-in at their respective places during today's shutdown. The tribal community of Churachandpur town in Churachandpur district erupted in anger last year against the passing of Protection of Manipur Bill, Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms (Seventh Amendment) Bill and Manipur Shops and Establishments (Second Amendment) Bill on August 31 last year. They charged the bills as anti-tribal. Aimed at safeguarding the interest of indigenous people in the state, the Assembly passed the bills in response to a sustained campaign spearheaded by the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit (ILP) System demanding implementation of ILP. President Pranab Mukherjee had rejected the protection bill while the home ministry is examining the other two bills. Nine persons died in Churachandpur town and bodies of these nine protesters are still lying at the district hospital located in the town. People of Churachandpur have refused to bury the bodies before the other two bills are withdrawn. The weeklong programme began as the Okram Ibobi Singh government is preparing to introduce a fresh bill that can replace the protection bill during the state Assembly session, slated to begin on September 2. The action committee called a "total shutdown" on August 30 and 31 in the town and its vicinity. Mass prayers would also be held during the week. The action committee appealed to all tribals, especially those residing in Lamka, to be part of the events marking one year of relentless struggle to safeguard tribal lands, rights and identity through separate administrative set-up for the indigenous people in present Manipur. The action committee is also demanding a separate administration for the tribal communities. It appealed to all tribal homes across the state to light candles every evening at 6.30 as a mark of respect to the nine protesters during the week. On Sunday, all tribal churches have been urged to devote time to mass prayers during services and for all tribal families to spend Sunday evening after church at home for family prayers.