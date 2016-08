Shillong, Aug. 26: Senior Congress legislator Martin M. Danggo and second-time Congress MLA Ronnie V. Lyngdoh were sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan here today.

Governor V. Shanmuganathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Danggo and Lyngdoh, who replaced deputy chief minister Rowell Lyngdoh and health minister A.L. Hek, following a cabinet reshuffle by chief minister Mukul Sangma - for the first time since 2013 - after getting the nod from the Congress high command.