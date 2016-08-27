Nath links revelry to crime

Mukesh Agrawal (left) greets Hiren Chandra Nath in Guwahati on Friday. Picture by UB Photos Guwahati, Aug. 26: Former inspector-general of police (special branch) Hiren Chandra Nath today took charge as the new Guwahati police commissioner and sought the cooperation of all to maintain law and order. Nath, an IPS officer of the 1996 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, replaced Mukesh Agrawal, who was transferred as additional director-general of police (law and order) in a major reshuffle in the police and civil administration on Wednesday. "My main objective will be to involve the people, media and other sections of society in order to maintain law and order. Maintaining law and order will be the first priority and anybody, even policemen, who come in its way, will be dealt with strictly," Nath told reporters at his Panbazar office this afternoon. Nath was a former superintendent of police in Guwahati before the police commissionerate came into being in 2015. "The city has changed. My experiences from my stint as an SP helped me to know the city better but we will have to be more agile than before," he said. He said most of the crimes happen at night and in order to thwart those, bars, restaurants, pubs and wine shops would be constantly under police radar. "The bars and restaurants need to shut down within the time specified by excise rules. Any establishment flouting the excise rules or kept open after the specified time will have to answer the police. This way we can bring down the crime rate," Nath said. The state excise laws specify that bars and wine shops should be shut at 10pm. A special permission has been given to a few bars in the vicinity of police stations to operate till midnight. Nath said he would discuss with the director-general of police Mukesh Sahay and the home department about increasing manpower. "I have just taken charge and am still unaware of the recruitment. Apparently, we are short of numbers. Once I assess the requirement, I will take the matter to the DGP and the home department," he said.