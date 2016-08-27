Rain relief for Guwahatians

A vendor hands over a coconut to a customer in Guwahati on Thursday. Picture by UB Photos Guwahati, Aug. 26: The weatherman has spied rainfall in a few places in Assam in the next 24 hours bringing a sigh of relief from people hit by rising temperatures in the past few days. It has been hot and humid in many places across the state, with this season's maximum temperature so far, 39.9 degrees Celsius, being recorded in north Lakhimpur yesterday. The maximum temperature recorded in the state today was 39.3 degrees Celsius, also in north Lakhimpur. However, the rainfall that occurred here yesterday and today has made the weather bearable. According to data provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre here, the city received 31.6mm of rainfall till 8.30 this morning. It received an additional 9.4mm rainfall throughout the day. This helped in lowering the city's maximum temperature for this season from 38.4 degrees Celsius yesterday to 31.2 degrees Celsius today. "During the past 24 hours, it has rained only in Guwahati, which helped lower the maximum temperature. Scattered rain is forecast in a few places in the next 24 hours. Though it will be below normal, it will help to lower temperatures in places that receive rainfall. Hot weather is a normal phenomenon in August," said a Met official. Residents are looking forward to more rainfall to beat the heat. "We are relieved it rained yesterday and today as the heat was becoming unbearable. I hope there is more rain in the next few days, though it should not rain heavily as to cause floods," said Reema Baishya, a resident. The lack of rainfall during the past few days has led to reduction in water levels of all major rivers. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority report, all rivers are flowing at normal level. The water level of the Brahmaputra was recorded at 46.49m here at 9 this morning and is receding. The water level of the Puthimari was recorded at a steady 50.86m at 9am and that of the Pagladia at a steady 50.69m.