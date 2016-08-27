Alumni boost for Assamese schools

The entrance to Cotton Collegiate Government H.S. School. File picture Guwahati, Aug. 26: They were once brilliant products of Assamese-medium schools. Now, they are on a mission to hunt for talent from their alma mater. A few prominent academicians have come forward and joined hands in a bid to restore the past glory of Assamese-medium schools in the state. The move has come at a time when the poor performance of leading Assamese-medium schools has become a matter of serious public debate in the state. Former Assam governor P.B. Acharya had observed in June that almost all rank holders in this year's matric exams were from private English-medium schools. He wrote to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and urged him to find out what had gone wrong with vernacular-medium schools. Former pro vice-chancellor of Tezpur University, Amarjyoti Choudhury, who has taken the lead in the initiative, told The Telegraph that it is painful for him to see his alma mater, which once produced many talented students, not performing well. Choudhury studied in Assam's oldest school, Cotton Collegiate Government H.S. School at Panbazar here. He stood first in the matric examination from this school. Students from Cotton Collegiate used to perform brilliantly in the matric exams in the eighties. Choudhury, who was also the vice-chancellor of Gauhati University, said he was ready to offer free teaching services and conduct other motivational events to enable students of Assamese-medium schools to compete with their English-medium counterparts and perform well in the exams. "I am ready to involve myself in any project that would help revive the glory of Cotton Collegiate School. I have already visited the school and started preliminary interactions with students to find out what they need to perform well," he said. Choudhury has been joined by former principal of Cotton College Dilip Barua, founder of Asam Jatiya Vidyalaya Basanta Deka, noted academician Satyendra Kumar Choudhury and a few others. These men will go to many other schools, such as T.C. Government Girls' HS School, Kamrup Akademy, Gopal Boro Government HS School, Sonaram High School and Ulubari HS School, across the state to help talented students. Manoj Saikia, convener of the coordinating committee of alumni associations of old Assamese-medium schools of Guwahati, told this correspondent that the alumni associations had agreed to fully back the move of the renowned academicians. "Alumni associations will provide all kinds of logistic and financial support to successfully implement the initiative of reviving past glory of Assamese-medium schools," Saikia, an alumni of Cotton Collegiate school, said.